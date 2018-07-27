Responses to this Uber attack ad are perfect

New York City is on the brink of becoming the first metro area in the United States to impose restrictions on the number of Uber vehicles roaming the streets. The New York City Council, citing concerns that the exponential growth of ride-hailing services has substantially contributed to the city’s horrific traffic congestion and low driver pay, will soon vote on legislation that would set a limit to the number of cars platforms like Uber can deploy throughout the city.

Unsurprisingly, Uber is pushing back. The company has launched a Twitter campaign urging its customers to fight the City Council proposal:

The NYC Council wants to pass new regulations that could make your Uber less reliable and more expensive. Tell the Council: #DontStrandNYC pic.twitter.com/jlOKqwqFgH — Uber (@Uber) July 26, 2018

But New Yorkers, to say the least, are not feeling it. The spate of responses to Uber’s tweet, posted yesterday, range from blaming the company for the city’s steadily worsening traffic to accusing it of trying to obstruct the democratic process. One Twitter user even thanked Uber for informing them of the forthcoming legislation, saying the ad encouraged him to call his councilmember and urge them to pass it.

Here’s a choice selection:

Democratically elected representatives of NYC are considering restrictions on the private, for-profit company, #Uber, and it's totally unfair and will be a repressive imposition on you. Your impartial friend who totally has no horse in the race,

