From Amazon to Microsoft, tech companies faced yet another ethical reckoning this week

Thursday was a very good day for Amazon–except when it wasn’t. The company posted eye-popping earnings per share of $5.07–more than double what analysts had predicted. But that wasn’t the only unexpected result for the company. Its Rekognition face-scanning software wrongly identified 28 members of Congress–many of them people of color–as individuals who had been arrested for a crime, according to a test by the ACLU . Several incensed members of Congress now want to have a long chat with Amazon about the controversial software, which it sells to law enforcement agencies.

Amazon wasn’t the only company on the wrong end of publicity on Thursday. That afternoon, at a company gathering, Microsoft employees presented CEO Satya Nadella with a petition, signed by over 300,000 people, opposing its continued business relationship with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The move was all the more dramatic, coming on the same day that marked the deadline for the Trump administration to reunite over 2,500 immigrant children with their parents.

Just 500 of those signatures came from Microsoft employees, though, according to the New York Times. Most were gathered online by Color of Change, an online-petition organization that, among other things, played a key role in getting Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly off Fox News. Color of Change was one of about 10 groups that organized protests at Microsoft offices around the country on Thursday.

Unlike Amazon, whose CEO (and world’s richest human) Jeff Bezos has apparently remained impervious to criticism, Microsoft seems more concerned with its moral image. Nadella has been vocal in calling out the company’s ethical responsibilities, such as in protecting user privacy and developing artificial intelligence applications responsibly.

Like Amazon, Microsoft is thriving when it comes to that most traditional of tech industry ideals–shareholder value. In June, it also posted higher than expected earnings per share (though not as insanely higher as Amazon’s). And with its continued growth as an enterprise tech provider, Microsoft is less and less vulnerable to consumer pressure.

But what about pressure from within? The 500 employees who signed the petition is a tiny sliver of Microsoft’s 124,000-strong workforce. But it takes a lot of moxie to call out the CEO at a big company meeting. Tech workers are organizing and asserting themselves more aggressively, fueled not only by ethical concerns like their companies’ participation with controversial US government programs, but also with traditional worker-rights issues.