Twitter’s user growth just took a big hit

A purge of bots, trolls, and other problematic accounts seems to have caused a noticeable decline in monthly active users for Twitter, which reported second-quarter 2018 earnings this morning before the opening bell.

The company’s monthly base was down by a million users as it finished out the quarter, making Twitter the second platform after Facebook this week to indicate that the days of high growth are on the wane for American social media companies.

Here are some highlights from Twitter’s report:

Monthly active users : 335 million, compared to 326 million in the same period last year, and 336 million the previous quarter.

Average daily active users were up 11% year-over-year, compared to 10% in the previous quarter.

Earnings per share was 17¢, even with a Thomson Reuters estimate cited by CNBC.

Revenue was $711 million, lower than a consensus estimate of $696.2 million.

GAAP expenses were $631 million, up 3% versus last year. Non-GAAP expenses were $547 million, up 13%.

