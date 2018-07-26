YouTube-banned InfoWars videos are (still) good enough for Facebook

Earlier this week, YouTube removed four videos from the InfoWars page on the site. But they’re still up on Facebook, as we reported yesterday. And they’re still up.

The videos contain the kind of bigoted spew we’re used to from Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind InfoWars, the show that got a huge boost when president-elect Donald Trump was interviewed by Jones. Both men’s careers have been propelled by the artful dissemination of media messages that incite and divide.

Here are the links to the videos on Facebook:

Shocking ‘Drag Tots’ Cartoon Sparks Outrage: This one is outright hate spew against trans people.

How To Prevent Liberalism – A Public Service Announcement: Here, Jones mocks a little kid who is shown being pushed to the ground by an adult male.

SHOCK REPORT: Learn How Islam Has Already Conquered Europe: This one features factual distortion and hate speech against Muslims as a group.

A fourth one, about French president Macron, has been removed from Facebook (the video, like “SHOCK REPORT” featured hate speech and misinformation about Muslims).