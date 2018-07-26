Means of Production subverts advertising to sell Americans on socialism

This week, a new young Democratic candidate for Congress grabbed national headlines with an ad that immediately got people’s attention, spread like wildfire across social media, and sparked the kind of coverage any candidate–or brand, for that matter–could only dream of. Kaniela Ing is a House candidate running in Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District, and his ad, “A New Possible,” is a stylish stump speech outlining the 29-year-old’s humble roots, his commitment to fighting for healthcare, affordable housing, and education for working people, and his aggressive opposition to corporate campaign funding.

If this story arc of a young, underdog candidate passionately embracing the ideals of democratic socialism sounds familiar, then you remember the phenomenal recent success of an ad by 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won the Democratic nomination for New York’s 14th Congressional District in June over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley.

The ads, which were created with Detroit-based production company Means of Production, share more than viral success. While the ads for both Ing and Ocasio-Cortez are unique to the life and location of each candidate, there is also a consistency of tone and creative construct that binds them. Both are about two minutes long. Both begin by outlining the candidate’s family and work background. And both, after a minute, shift from listing off the challenges facing working people to a building crescendo of what each candidate aims to do about it.

For Means of Production cofounders Naomi Burton and Nick Hayes, this is a conscious decision to visually and thematically use these two individual campaigns–as well as a third spot for Ayanna Pressley’s run for Massachusetts’ 7th District, which is coming in mid-August–to illustrate the challenges that working people everywhere have in common, in an advertising language we all understand.

“What we’re trying to do is create a visually cohesive, comprehensive propaganda front on behalf of three incredible socialist candidates for Congress,” says Hayes. “We want to have all of their videos exist within the same universe. The people of New York, the people of Hawaii, and the people of Boston all share a struggle. It’s a common struggle of capitalist exploitation and social services being cut, of profit being put before people, and we want to make that part of the same message.”

It’s like how a Nike campaign might feature individual ads with pro athletes from different sports, all touting the same shoe. Except, y’know, for socialism.

Burton and Hayes met at their first Democratic Socialists of America meeting in Detroit back in late 2016. Both were working in corporate communications, Burton in PR with firms like FleishmanHillard, and Hayes as a freelance commercial producer creating ads for primarily the Big Three auto brands. Not long after meeting, the pair started Means of Production in January 2017.