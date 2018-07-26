“BoJack Horseman” heads to Comedy Central in first-ever deal for Netflix

Comedy Central has acquired all five seasons of the adult animated show to air on its linear network, as well as select episodes streaming on its site and app.

The deal provides a more traditional revenue stream for creators like BoJack Horseman‘s Raphael Bob-Waksberg in an industry that’s been rocked by the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. It’s long been a pain point for showrunners working with streaming services that there have been no opportunities to make money on the backend through syndication and/or international deals.

However, with this new deal with Comedy Central, Netflix is making it abundantly clear that it has plans to expand beyond its flagship site. Earlier this month, Netflix announced it would be partnering with Sirius XM to create a radio comedy channel slated for January 2019 and filled with standup from the service’s deep library of specials.

Essentially, Netflix is now getting paid to market its own content, which is something we’re bound to see more of as it continues to find new ways to help finance its multi-billion-dollar spending habits on original content.