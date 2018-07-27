From Uber drivers to job interviews: July’s top leadership stories

This month, we learned how to watch out for two of the biggest workplace faux pas, customer service lessons from a top-rated Uber driver, and what not to say when you’re trying to nail a job interview.

advertisement

advertisement

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of July 2018: 1. These are the two biggest workplace etiquette mistakes Some workplace blunders are worse than others, and the two that annoy people the most? Being late for meetings and gossiping about other people. As Fast Company‘s Stephanie Vozza reports, a lack of punctuality can signal a lack of respect as well as unreliability. And as far as office gossip goes, it can damage morale and productivity within teams. So this month we learned how to be on guard against both of those behaviors. 2. Seven customer-service lessons from the best Uber driver ever Uber passengers get to rate their rides, but the company doesn’t share a leaderboard with its drivers, let alone a magic formula to help drivers achieve high ratings. Several months ago, however, author Neil Pasricha hailed a ride with a Toronto driver who exceeded every expectation when it comes to exceptional customer service. Vishsas Aggrawal, Pascricha’s highly ranked Uber driver, tells him that “the most important thing in your life is to enjoy what you’re doing.” After a long and illuminating discussion, Pasricha shared what Aggrawal told him about finding joy in work and delivering outstanding service no matter what.

advertisement

3. Never say these 6 things in a job interview You already know what not to do in a job interview: Never walk in late, don’t be rude to the receptionist, and make sure you don’t come in unprepared. But it also helps to know what not to say when you’re in the interview room, as Glassdoor’s Emily Moore points out this month. They might seem harmless, but these phrases and expressions can give the wrong impression if you’re not careful. 4. How to get a job that you’re overqualified for When you were a freshly minted grad, chances are there were jobs you wanted but didn’t get because you lacked experience. But the more you progress in your career, the reverse becomes true: You’ll find that some hiring managers will pass on you because you have too much experience. What then? Here’s a helpful rundown of your strategic options, from getting a better handle on your career motivations to communication tips. 5. What Trump should look for in a predictable Supreme Court justice Earlier this month, President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to fill the Supreme Court seat being vacated by outgoing Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement at the end of June. And among the key priorities of Congressional Republicans and Administration officials is reportedly to appoint a new justice to the bench whose judgment will be predictably and consistently conservative. So psychologist and talent expert Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic approached that as a hiring matter, and explained which traits and characteristics tend to accurately predict performance in the decision-making domains that jurists contend with.

advertisement

advertisement

10. Three reasons why summer is a perfect time to start your job search Summer is a great time for rest and relaxation, but if you’re on the hunt for a new job, it’s not a bad time to start that process, too. After all, many businesses slow down during the summer, and that means more time for you to explore different opportunities and hit up those industry mixers. If a position becomes available, you’ll also face less competition. One recruiting expert we spoke to in July explained it like this: “Many employers may be willing to take a chance on someone who has the aptitude to learn, as opposed to busier times, when a surplus of talent means the job seeker must possess the perfect trade skills to be considered for the job.”