Should we give the new mayonnaise ice cream a chance?

Mayonnaise has long been subjected to heated debate: Does it belong on a hot dog? Does it trump ketchup with fries? Can anything ever compete with Hellman’s? (Yes, potentially, and no.) And now the fatty condiment has found itself in the center of a new pressing issue: Should it be a frozen treat?

Earlier this week, social media platforms got wind of the fact that a Scottish artisanal ice cream shop created a reportedly “controversial” flavor. The Ice Falkirk has previously toyed with unorthodox flavors, such as one infused with Monster Green Energy Drink. But last week, it outdid itself with the addition of an ice cream flavor with Hellman’s Real Mayonnaise. In an Instagram post, it showed us a gallon of the gooey stuff in production. “Who knows a mayo addict?” it coyly asked.

Cold dollop of mayo , nice on a hot summers day ???????? pic.twitter.com/0rJq3xCggU — ICE (@ICEFalkirk) July 19, 2018

Reaction has been less than kind. Some took issue with what they see as an attention-grabbing ploy that no one in their right mind would want to eat. Others thought it an affront to the institution of mayo. One thought it heralded “the end of days.”

(Poor Miracle Whip, meanwhile, tried to insert itself in the national conversation by tweeting, “Mayo ice cream??? Ridiculous. Miracle Whip ice cream though…”)

Changes in the world of condiments have never gone over too well with consumers. Since most are accustomed to a few household brands over their lifetime, anything that infringes upon someone’s personal BBQ ritual seems sacrilege. Earlier this year, the public went nuts over Heinz’s plans for “mayochup,” which took up the effort of mixing ketchup and mayonnaise for folks too lazy to do it themselves.

But as innovative chefs have demonstrated over the years, there is a place for uncommon, savory ingredients on the dessert menu. Think olive oil cake or bacon-infused donuts. Perhaps we should let our beloved condiments try new avenues? As one reviewer attested on Instagram, frozen mayo ain’t all that bad.