Being vulnerable and impatient at Amazon prepared me to lead Vimeo

I got my dream job last summer. At 33 years old, I was promoted to CEO of Vimeo, the online video platform I first joined in 2014. While I started at Vimeo leading a team of five marketers, I now found myself in charge of 400 and responsible for empowering a global community of over 80 million creators.

Looking back, there’s no doubt that my path to the C-suite was paved with serendipity. But not all of it was luck. On the way, I learned a few important lessons–including that vulnerability, and a little impatience, can be real assets for aspiring leaders.

Vulnerability is a strength . . .

I spent several years at Amazon before moving to Vimeo. Within my first few months at the e-commerce giant, I moved into a role overseeing the toy category for one of Amazon’s subsidiaries. I was asked to manage a team of buyers who’d each been in the industry for years. Meanwhile, I was fresh out of grad school, and my background in investment banking included zero buying, operating, or management experience. I certainly didn’t know a thing about toys, let alone how to build a successful toy business.

So I decided to be honest about what I didn’t know. In my first meeting with my new team, I acknowledged their experience and my lack of it. I made it clear I had to earn their trust. Then I followed through by doing the following:

I asked questions and listened first before committing to a path. I “walked a mile in their shoes” in order to learn the ins and outs of the toy industry. When I had to make tough decisions, I took responsibility for the consequences and learned from my mistakes.

The result was that my team and I developed a strong rapport and complementary working dynamic that allowed us to grow the business and exceed our goals. The experience taught me the value of showing vulnerability–and that it’s possible to be an effective leader, even when you show up without the same depth of domain expertise as your team. I wasn’t always comfortable being vulnerable at work: As a woman in investment banking, I’d come from a culture where acknowledging mistakes or uncertainty was typically perceived as a sign of weakness. But I’ve since learned that practicing vulnerability is a sign of strength, and an incredibly powerful leadership tool.

. . . and impatience can be a virtue

After a year working as a toy buyer for Amazon, I was presented with an opportunity to transfer to a product role outside my group. My goal had always been to develop a diverse general management skill set, so I jumped at the chance. And while I’d only spent a year as a buyer, my business was doing well, the team was autonomous, and my learning curve had plateaued since those first months on the job. I felt ready for a new challenge.

My group felt differently, though. My transfer wasn’t approved, and I was advised to be more patient. I was reminded that it was our team’s philosophy to spend several years mastering a function before exploring something else. I understood that perspective; it was completely fair. But the truth was that I was impatient. I was itching to jump into a role that would push me the same way I’d been pushed a year earlier. And I was okay not mastering the toy-buying function if it meant I could get broader exposure to other aspects of e-commerce. So I decided to part ways with the toy team and move to a startup recently acquired by Amazon that had a different philosophy. It was there that I tried my hand at multiple functions, and ultimately had the opportunity to lead marketing for its flagship brand.