With Alexa Cast, Amazon Music now has an answer to Chromecast

Listening to Amazon Music on Echo speakers just got easier with a new feature called Alexa Cast. While using Amazon Music on a phone or tablet, you can now press the cast button at the top of the screen and select any Echo or other Alexa device for playback. You can also choose a group of speakers if you’ve set up multi-room audio. Casting comes in handy when you don’t feel like yelling at your smart speaker from across the room, or when you want to continue a playlist at home after listening on your phone through earbuds or your car stereo.