With Alexa Cast, Amazon Music now has an answer to Chromecast

Listening to Amazon Music on Echo speakers just got easier with a new feature called Alexa Cast. While using Amazon Music on a phone or tablet, you can now press the cast button at the top of the screen and select any Echo or other Alexa device for playback. You can also choose a group of speakers if you’ve set up multi-room audio. Casting comes in handy when you don’t feel like yelling at your smart speaker from across the room, or when you want to continue a playlist at home after listening on your phone through earbuds or your car stereo.
Google already offers a similar feature for its Google Home speakers and Chromecast devices, but unlike Alexa Cast, Google’s version works with a wide range of apps including Google Play Music, Spotify, and Pandora. (Even Amazon Music added Chromecast support last year.) Amazon hasn’t said whether it will expand Alexa Cast to third-party apps in the future, but it should.