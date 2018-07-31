DreamBox Learning’s adaptive math lessons get a $130 million boost

Jessie Woolley-Wilson, president and CEO of education technology company DreamBox, did not originally plan on working in education. After receiving her MBA from Harvard, in 1990, she headed straight for Wall Street. Her parents had emphasized the importance of education, certainly–her father, a surgeon, emigrated to the U.S. from Haiti in 1956 and credited his own academic credentials with helping him succeed, despite the pre-Civil Rights limitations imposed on black men. But Woolley-Wilson had never thought of education as a career path until she started volunteering as a tutor for low-income New York City students.

“I would take the train up to Harlem and I saw kids who were brilliant, but who just hated school,” she says. “They didn’t think they could actually learn.” Without the influence of her parents and the stamp of approval conferred by her Harvard degree, she realized, “I could be just like them.”

Banking slowly lost its luster. “I remember calling my parents and saying, I promise I will pay you back every cent that you saved to send me to Harvard Business School,” she says. “It might take me the whole rest of my life, but I will pay you back. But I’ve found something that is actually important.” She took a job at Kaplan, later led the College Board’s interactive division, and eventually become president of the K12 division of LeapFrog, and then the K12 division of Blackboard.

Fast-forward to 2018, and Woolley-Wilson now runs one of the country’s most popular adaptive learning companies, specializing in math. (Adaptive learning harnesses technology to respond to students’ behavior and deliver tailored content, in real-time.) Across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, DreamBox serves nearly 3 million students and 120,000 teachers. Today, the company is announcing $130 million in growth equity funding from TPG’s The Rise Fund, a social impact fund backed by the likes of Bono and Richard Branson. With help from Rise, DreamBox plans to expand beyond its core North American market as it pursues opportunities in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. In addition, former U.S. education secretary and Emerson Collective managing partner Arne Duncan, a Rise Fund senior advisor, is joining DreamBox’s board of directors.

“When you ask, where’s the greatest sense of anxiety, where is there the lowest level of self-confidence, it’s absolutely math. And that has to change,” Duncan says. He’s drawn to software solutions like DreamBox, to the extent that their impact has been proven, because of their potential to change the trajectories of entire districts. “The interest for me is scale, and is just trying to reach more kids, faster.”

The company structures its lessons around narrated games with themes like dinosaurs and pirates, geared toward students in kindergarten through eighth grade. As students progress through each animated adventure, they collect tokens for answering questions correctly. Teachers can focus the adventures on relevant subjects–fractions, for example–and tailor their instructional plans based on how students perform. If students race ahead or fall behind their peers, DreamBox’s adaptive model can serve up appropriate lessons, creating a more personalized experience.

“What we used to do is measure what happened to the average student in a district or a school,” says Rise Fund partner John Rogers, who focuses on education, says of the sector. “Now we’re measuring individual student performance. That creates an opportunity for supplementary providers like DreamBox to come in and support students who need help.” In math, he adds, the need is acute: “By middle school, more than half of the students in America are behind grade level in math.”