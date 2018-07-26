Trump threatens to “look into” Twitter for shadow banning Republicans

The president tweeted on Wednesday morning that Twitter was “shadow banning” prominent Republicans. But just what is shadow banning? That practice is a method by which a platform or service blocks a user’s content from reaching an online community without the user realizing they’ve been banned.

In recent days a number of Republicans have pointed out that they failed to appear in Twitter’s auto-populated drop-down menu when users typed in their names, reports The Hill. For what it’s worth, Twitter has acknowledged the issue and says it’s working on a fix. Of course, this issue, though legitimate, isn’t technically shadow banning, as New York magazine has pointed out. But don’t tell Trump that.