Google Drive will surpass a billion users this week

The company’s cloud storage solution is expected to climb past 1 billion users sometime this week, reports TechCrunch. That means Google Drive will be Google’s eighth product with more than 1 billion users. Other Google products with over a billion users include the company’s search service (obviously), Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, Chrome, the Google Play Store, and Android. Google Drive original launched back in 2012 meaning it will have amassed a billion users in little more than six years–not bad at all.