The business challenge of our time is creating meaningful work

There are a lot of challenges facing CEOs and leadership teams today. There’s the fact that a minority of millennials believe in capitalism ; there’s the pressure to innovate to compete with low-cost disrupters; pressure to improve environmental and social practices; pressure to improve stagnant productivity ; pressure from regulatory upheaval. And on and on. A multiplicity of threats and challenges.

But I would argue the most urgent, most critical challenge does not come from customers, activists, or shareholders. The most urgent challenge lies within. According to the 2018 World Value Index (created by enso, where I work) , nationally representative research we conduct each year, only 14% of Americans strongly agree that the values of their employer match their own. Another 28% say they somewhat agree, meaning a majority of Americans are spending the majority of their productive lives in environments they don’t fully believe in. There’s not a huge variation between different types of people: higher income people, men, and younger people recorded a little higher than others, but none of the 20 population segments we looked at exceeded 25% strong agreement with their employer’s values. This finding lines up with other research that suggests a chronic disconnect between people and their employers: Gallup found 85% of workers globally are not engaged in their work.

Some people find this unsurprising. “Working for a paycheck” is deeply ingrained in culture and the reality of many job–but it should shock us. It’s not a stretch to imagine that people operating in an environment that does not reflect their values are not bringing the best of themselves–or anything like it–to work.

With an industrial revolution mindset, perhaps this doesn’t matter: In the pin factory, labor was a commodity, and fostering employees’ enthusiastic belief in the company was less important than establishing good production processes that made people effective at functional tasks. Leadership attention could mostly be trained outside rather than inside. In Harvard professor Michael Porter’s seminal Five Forces approach, the foundation for a generation of business strategy, the strategic agenda was to be determined by external challenges–from customers, suppliers, existing and potential competitors.

But with a 21st-century business mindset, where companies survive or perish based on employees’ core human skills– like empathy, creativity, innovation, passion– fostering an emotional commitment at work is essential. An employee turning up for a paycheck in exchange for functional work will not create products that stand apart from functional low-cost versions, or create that magical customer experience, or that team ethic that urges each other on to their very best.

This has a real business cost. Studies have found that decreased employee engagement leads to higher absenteeism, more errors, accidents and defects, lower productivity, lower profitability, lower job growth, and 65% lower share price over time. Is it any wonder that global productivity is dragging if we don’t even care about the same things as our employers? Over 3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs each month. It’s hard to quantify the tie between alignment of values and financial performance, but Starbucks has done it:

“We have successfully linked the percent of store partners in a given store who think we’re living up to our values to the performance of that store. We’re able to see a very distinct market improvement in the store’s comp ­performance”–that is, same-store sales–“controlling for all other variables, when partners believe we’re doing the right thing, values-wise. That’s pretty amazing,” says Matt Ryan, chief marketing officer, Starbucks.