What if Amazon just opened a lot of smaller headquarters?

No, Amazon isn’t setting up more headquarters anytime soon. What I’m saying is that’s a good thing. Cities that don’t win should actually be happy to not be the site of yet another sprawling corporate campus. When HQ2 is finally built, Amazon’s new headquarters will bring enormous changes to its city. Some seemingly good: Amazon plans to hire 50,000 and spend $5 billion locally just to build and operate its sprawling campus. Some wages will rise. Current homeowners and realtors will do great.

Focused on–if not blinded by–those rewards, cities competed fiercely against each other to offer Amazon multi-billion-dollar tax breaks. New Jersey, for example, offered a $7 billion tax package to lure HQ2 to Newark.

The problem is that paying for companies to move to your city is an increasingly discredited approach. “Tax giveaways and business location incentives offered by local governments are often wasteful and counterproductive, according to a broad body of research,” wrote a diverse group of economists and policymakers in a petition created earlier this year.

Many people, though, are starting to wake up to the fact that mega-headquarters might not be the most important thing to lure–perhaps people are. And looking at Amazon’s disruptive effects on the quality of life of its current hometown, Seattle, it’s increasingly clear that luring HQ2 isn’t just expensive, it’s also likely to spell disaster for many who currently live in the “winning” city.

To get a sense of how fast Amazon grows and how drastically it impacts a city, let’s take a trip back to 2010. That’s when Amazon first moved into its current HQ in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Back then, Amazon had 5,000 employees. Today, just eight years later it employs eight times that amount that and plans on adding 15,000 more, bringing it to a total of 55,000 Seattle-based employees by the early 2020s.

To accommodate that many employees, Amazon has become something of a real estate hegemon in its own backyard. As of 2017, its 8 million (and counting) square feet of office space was equal to the next 40 biggest employers’ footprints combined and occupy almost 20 percent of all Seattle’s prime office space.