ACLU: Amazon’s controversial Rekognition tech mistakes members of Congress for mugshot subjects

In a new experiment conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union, Amazon’s image recognition tool falsely matched 28 members of Congress to mugshots of other people who had been arrested for a crime, according to the ACLU.

The civil liberties group built a database using 25,000 publicly available mugshot photos–it’s not disclosing the exact source of the images–and used Amazon’s Rekognition tool to search that database for matches for each member of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The process cost just $12.33 but turned up 28 false matches, of which 39% of them were for people of color. Only 20% of the members of Congress are people of color, according to the ACLU, and previous research has shown facial recognition technology often has a harder time identifying people of color and women than it does matching white male faces. The experiment used Rekognition’s default settings, including reporting a match on a similarity score of 80 out of a possible 100, says Jacob Snow, a technology and civil liberties attorney with the ACLU of Northern California.

“I think these results emphasize that there are applications of face surveillance that are not safe,” Snow tells Fast Company. “You could imagine a police officer getting a match that somebody has, for example, a concealed weapons arrest and that’s going to bias the police officer.”

The ACLU is calling for Congress to impose a moratorium on law enforcement use of facial recognition.

“Every match that we got was incorrect,” Snow says. “I think that’s far too high of an error rate to be used by law enforcement.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wrote in May to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to express concern about facial recognition and Amazon’s tool in particular.