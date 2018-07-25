HBO culture has to change to compete against Netflix and Amazon

At Wednesday’s Television Critics Association summer tour, HBO kicked things off by assuring the press that while AT&T may be the company’s new owner, nothing is going to change quality-wise when it comes to HBO programming. The comments, made by programming chief Casey Bloys, were a direct response to those recently made by WarnerMedia head John Stankey (and leaked to the New York Times) at a Town Hall meeting with HBO chief Richard Plepler, in which Stankey bluntly said that HBO was going to need to crank up its production volume in order to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

HBO has “no plans to dilute the HBO brand in favor of volume,” Bloys told the crowd of TV reporters and critics. If anything, Bloys said, HBO is delighted that AT&T will be funneling more investment into HBO’s coffers, something that was not happening under Time Warner as it prepped itself for a sale. All the more so given that Game of Thrones is heading into its final season next year and Veep is also about to wrap up.

Although the HBO brand may well remain intact as the company takes more of a Netflixian, more, more, more! approach to making shows and movies—and we’ll be the lucky ones if it does—something that seems more vulnerable in the Stankey era is HBO’s culture.

There may be no other company in showbiz that prides itself in its culture the way that HBO does, and it has fiercely protected that culture. Walk through the HBO corridors and you’ll find people who have been there for decades or more. While reporting a story on the company a few years ago and meeting some of these folks, one woman, who’d been at HBO for six years, described herself as a “baby” at the company. All of these people believe deeply in HBO and the HBO Way, and it explains why it has been such a consistent success over the years. This is not a place known for employee churn (something that cannot be said of Netflix) or phoning it in.

HBO has shown in recent years that it can change its approach to distribution, with the launch of HBO Go and then HBO Now. But to become more of an output monster, HBO’s core production process will have to change, and with it, the culture behind that process.

For seemingly ever, HBO has been the place where writers sell their shows and then assume they’ll never get made. That’s because the company puts hundreds of projects into development and then painstakingly works through them, asking for rewrites, reshoots, new character arcs, and so forth, before finally selecting the best of the best and giving them the green light.

This “personal touch,” as Bloys put it, explains the company’s Emmy dominance year after year—though this year Netflix earned more nominations for the first time, a perhaps inevitable turn of events given how many shows Netflix makes. Netflix and Amazon, in contrast to HBO, have more of a microwave (or at least more hands-off) approach to making content.