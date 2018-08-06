I finally achieved inbox zero, and it totally changed how I work

The average person sends and receives about 235 emails a day and spends between 2.5 and 4.1 hours a day in their inboxes, depending on which study you believe. Either way, that’s a lot of time—and what do you do with all those messages?

As a productivity writer, I talk to lots of experts, and one of the recurring pieces of advice I’ve heard is to not use your inbox as a to-do list. Hearing advice and following it are two different things. My work and personal email inboxes were just that: giant to-do lists and holding places for things I was working on or wanted to save. I had emails with times and phone numbers for interviews, emails from sources for future pieces, emails from sources I had already interviewed and needed to send published links, emails from editors, and more. Much more. Can you relate?

Keeping all those emails in my inbox is a bad idea, writes Fast Company‘s Zach Hanlon. “Emails shouldn’t stay here any longer than it takes for you to file them into another folder. The exception to this rule is when you respond immediately and are waiting for an immediate response,” he writes.

So one day, when I couldn’t find an important email, I did something drastic. I deleted or moved all 457 of the messages that were sitting there and got to inbox zero. And it was liberating.

How inbox zero started

“Inbox zero” was coined by writer and speaker Merlin Mann, who did a GoogleTechTalk on the topic. Surprisingly, he’s not quite as hardcore I thought he’d be: “In my view, the titular ‘zero’ in inbox zero is not about the number of email messages that are sitting in your inbox at a given time,” he writes on his blog. “And contrary to popular opinion, it’s absolutely not about spending hours of your precious day trying to achieve that empty inbox at any cost.”

Instead, he suggests consciously managing the amount of attention you commit to thinking and worrying about what may or may not be piling up in your inbox while you’re doing real work.