Why Starbucks’s plastic straw ban might not help the environment

When Starbucks starts serving cold drinks with a sippy-cup-like lid instead of plastic straws–a lid that it currently only uses with its “Nitro” cold brew drinks–it may be even less likely that the lids can be recycled than it is today.

For Starbucks, the change came in response to growing pressure to ditch plastic straws, which can end up as waste in the ocean and eventually turn into microplastic in the food chain. Lightweight straws can’t make it through recycling equipment. But the new lids, which the company plans to phase in by 2020, may not be much of an improvement.

“We can’t solve the plastic pollution crisis by substituting one kind of unnecessary single-use plastic with another,” says John Hocevar, the ocean campaigns director for Greenpeace.

First, there’s the problem that few lids may make it into recycling bins, since someone drinking iced tea or coffee on the street may only have a trash can nearby. But even if someone tries to recycle the lid, it may not actually happen. The material is polypropylene, or #5 plastic. The U.S. used to send old #5 plastic to China, but China no longer wants our plastic; as recyclers struggle to figure out what to do with the waste, some no longer take it. In Sacramento, California, Waste Management recently announced that it would no longer take #5 plastic. Other cities have already banned the material, and more cities may follow.

“It comes down to economics,” says Hocevar. “It’s not cost-effective. There isn’t enough demand relative to the cost of actually trying to turn it into another product.”

Some plastic waste is now sent to landfills or incinerated, and other plastic waste has been sent to countries in Southeast Asia. In the first quarter of 2018, after China’s ban took effect, the U.S. sent 6,895% more plastic waste to Thailand than it had the year before. It also sent 611% more plastic to Malaysia, and 82% more to Vietnam–all countries that have inadequate infrastructure to actually recycle the waste, and places where plastic is particularly likely to end up in the ocean. (A 2017 report found that China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam were responsible for more plastic in the ocean than the rest of the world combined.)

In May, as it dealt with an onslaught of plastic trash from the U.S. and other countries, Vietnam announced a temporary ban on accepting the waste. In July, Thailand also announced a ban on scrap plastics. Malaysia is also considering a ban.