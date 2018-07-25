Google’s YouTube VR finally comes to Samsung’s competing VR headset

Although the level of competition in the virtual reality industry isn’t what you’d call cut-throat, there have been some lines companies wouldn’t cross. For example, Google had not made its YouTube VR app or content available on any VR system powered by Facebook-owned Oculus.

Until now. Starting today, YouTube VR will be available on the mobile Samsung Gear VR headset—which is probably the closest competitor to Google’s Daydream View. Previously, you could use YouTube VR on the Daydream View, Sony’s PlayStation VR, and HTC’s Vive. But not the Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, or the Gear VR.

But in a blog post today, VR product lead Erin Teague wrote that the company wants everyone to be able to use YouTube VR. And that, of course, meant expanding to one of the most popular headsets around, the Gear VR.

In addition, Teague introduced a new feature that allows YouTube VR viewers to watch and discuss VR videos together. This seems like YouTube’s answer to some of the group features Facebook VR has introduced with its Spaces app.