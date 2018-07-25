Announcing the 2018 Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City

The Fast Company Innovation Festival once again takes over New York City, October 22–26. The fourth annual event—the year’s largest gathering of Fast Company‘s community of business and creative leaders—will feature inspiring keynote talks, thought-provoking panel discussions, and interactive workshops.

“The Fast Company Innovation Festival is unlike any conference in the world,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta. “Our attendees actually get to experience what it is like to work and create inside some of the world’s most creative companies and workplaces.”

International leaders in business, design, and culture will share their insights alongside Fast Company editors on stage at the renowned 92nd Street Y (1395 Lexington Ave.) on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Specially themed networking opportunities and panel discussions will take place at Convene (237 Park Ave.), an imaginative event space conveniently located next to Grand Central Station, that’s ideal for meaningful connections, illuminating live journalism, and immersive experiences.

Festival attendees can also participate in more than 100 Fast Tracks, Fast Company‘s popular field trips that go inside the labs, studios, and offices of New York’s most cutting-edge companies.

The confirmed speakers include: Chip Bergh, president and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.; Scooter Braun, founder, SB Projects; Noah Brier, cofounder and CTO, Percolate; Tory Burch, CEO and chief creative officer, Tory Burch; Chip Conley, author and strategic adviser, Airbnb; Nir Eyal, author, NirAndFar.com; Erin Fujimoto, cofounder, Tommy John; Tyler Haney, founder and CEO, Outdoor Voices; Sam Lipp, director of operations, Make it Nice; Shan-Lyn Ma, cofounder and CEO, Zola; Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks; José Neves, founder, CEO and cochairman, Farfetch; Tom Patterson, founder and CEO, Tommy John; Richard L. Plepler, chairman and CEO, HBO; Adam Silver, commissioner, National Basketball Association; Alain Sylvain, founder and CEO, Sylvain Labs; Michael Ventura, founder and CEO, Sub Rosa; Danielle Weisberg, cofounder and co-CEO, theSkimm; Carly Zakin, cofounder and co-CEO, theSkimm; along with dozens more.

And the confirmed Fast Tracks include: Alice, Anheuser-Busch, ASTRO Studios, barre3, COOKFOX Architects, Droga5 & Second Child, Equinox, Frog, Grey, Make it Nice, Deloitte Digital’s Market Gravity, Marvel Entertainment, NowThis, Outdoor Voices, R/GA, Red Antler, Sakara, Shinola, Sub Rosa, Superunion, SY Partners, Sylvain Labs, The Dodo, Tommy John, Upright Citizens Brigade, Well + Good, and many more.

Over five days, the 2018 Fast Company Innovation Festival will challenge participants to embrace the future of creativity in their careers and their industries. Some 10,000 attendees will have the chance to meet and collaborate while learning and experiencing the latest in ingenuity, entrepreneurship, technology, design, wellness, leadership, and social good.