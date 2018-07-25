Tired of Netflix’s cartoon avatars? Now you can be Crazy Eyes

If you’re sick of seeing Netflix’s cartoon avatars on the profile selection screen, you’ll soon have some other options. Five years after introducing user profiles, Netflix says it’s adding characters from original shows such as Stranger Things and Orange Is the New Black as icon options.

It’s a trivial change on some level, but Netflix wants to make sure you actually select your own profile when signing in. That way, its recommendation algorithms won’t get thrown into disarray. More personalized icons could provide a little more encouragement.

Still, Netflix says it’s not eliminating the old cartoon faces. Instead, it’s revamping them with more colors and animations. The new icons will roll out to all of Netflix’s apps over the next few weeks.