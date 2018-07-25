How to help Greece wildfire victims: 4 things you can do that take less than 5 minutes

Some 80 people have died and 187 have been hospitalized, including at least 16 children, in the wake of the deadliest wildfires Greece has seen in years. Stoked by high winds, the flames quickly engulfed entire villages, particularly the village of Mati, in the area around Athens on Monday, giving people little time to escape the inferno. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared three days of mourning, saying the country is experiencing an “unspeakable tragedy,” per The Telegraph .

“Mati no longer exists,” said the mayor of the nearby village of Rafina, reporting on the decimation, adding that more than a thousand buildings and 300 cars had been damaged. European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted that the EU “will spare no effort to help Greece and the Greek people,” and NATO head Jens Stoltenberg offered the alliance’s full solidarity with Greece. The government has earmarked financial aid for victims and their relatives.

If you want to help your fellow human beings, here are four ways to get involved: