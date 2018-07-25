advertisement
  • 6:30 am

Uber has now completed over 10 billion trips

[Photo: courtesy of Uber]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company hit the milestone on Sunday, June 10, at 6:12 p.m. ET when 173 trips and deliveries started simultaneously, putting Uber over the 10 billion trip marker. The trips occurred in 21 countries on five continents in cities including Montreal, Mexico City, and Miami. The 10 billionth trip comes just eight years after Uber began operating in 2010. The next question is, how long will it take Uber to hit 20 billion trips? We’re betting it won’t be nearly half as long.

