A mind-controlling parasite found in cat poo can make you an entrepreneur

Yeah, you read that right. Researchers have discovered that people who have been infected with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite, which is commonly found in cat feces, are more likely to have started their own companies or majored in business, reports NBC News. The parasite, which has mind-control powers in rats–making them unafraid of cats–may have similar mind-control powers in humans, making people less afraid of failing, the researchers suggest.
Though the researchers haven’t proven this theory, they suggest the parasite could be affecting hormones in the brain such as testosterone, which makes the infected increase their risk-taking behavior. But don’t–I repeat, don’t–go eating cat poo just yet in the hope of becoming a super entrepreneur. People infected with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite have also been linked to a greater risk of mental illness, neuroticism, car accidents, drug abuse, and suicide.