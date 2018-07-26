Rothy’s, the viral Silicon Valley shoe brand, is coming for your kids

I’m trying to be a responsible mom, so I sometimes attempt to teach my toddler about recycling. But when I explain that we put used yogurt containers and milk bottles in the green bin so that they can be turned into new things, she looks perplexed, her wide eyes glaze over, and she asks if she can have a cookie.

Rothy’s, an eco-friendly San Francisco-based shoe brand, has just made my life a bit easier. Today, it launches a version of its wildly popular women’s flats for little girls. The $65 shoes come in 10 fun designs, from bright pink to camo to leopard print, and they’re sure to be a hit in the schoolyard. But more than cute, practical footwear, the shoes tell a story. When I help my daughter into an early version of the shoes one morning, I say, “Isn’t it cool? A big machine turned this old plastic bottle into this pair of shoes!” She seems to get it and proceeds to tell all her friends at daycare about her pink shoes’ former life as a sippy cup. (It’s the only way she knows how to drink water.)

Shoes for the circular economy

The founders of Rothy’s, Roth Martin and Stephen Hawthornthwaite, a former gallery owner and investment banker, respectively, never set out to start a fashion trend. They were primarily drawn to the challenge of designing comfortable footwear that also happened to be entirely sustainable. It took them three years to build a supply chain in which they source fibers made from recycled water bottles from a company called Repreve. The fibers are then woven into shoes using 3D knitting machines, which results in virtually no fabric left on the cutting-room floor. Rothy’s owns a 65,000-square-foot factory in Guangzhou, China, staffed by more than 300 workers, and full of these machines, which are about the size of a car.

“We’ve created this system where we’re only making what we need, so there is as little waste as possible,” says Erin Lowenberg, the brand’s creative director. “We aren’t making bets on the color purple only to realize nine months later no one wants it. It took us a long time in R&D to get it perfect, and we’re continuing to optimize it.”

In early 2016, Rothy’s launched with a collection of flats made with knit uppers that come in two designs–a pointed toe and a round toe–and 20 different patterns. (A third loafer style was added this spring.) They are sold exclusively through the brand’s website for between $125 and $165.

The shoes are incredibly practical. The woven texture means that they are breathable, which is useful for footwear that is designed to be worn without socks. They are machine washable (which is particularly great for the kids’ shoes, but also handy for adults), and air dry in 40 minutes. Importantly, you can send them back to Rothy’s recycling facility when you’re done with them, where they are turned into carpet tiles and yoga mats, rather than ending up in a landfill.

An unexpected fashion sensation

The adult shoes have become something of a sensation on social media. They come in familiar silhouettes, but their woven texture gives them a distinct look that stands out as you’re scrolling along on Instagram. Women love posting artistic images of the bright, patterned flats against colorful backdrops. They are the shoes of fashion’s latest zeitgeist, where choosing practical, sustainable, and durable clothing is its own status symbol, spurring the growth of brands like Everlane and American Giant. “I think we’re in this moment where flats are beginning to replace heels in terms of styling,” says Elie Donahue, vice president of marketing. “Women are really prioritizing comfort, and brands like ours are trying to make comfortable fashion stylish.”