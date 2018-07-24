advertisement
  9:37 pm

Trump is sore at FCC over concerns about Sinclair/Tribune deal

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

FCC chairman Ajit Pai first said he had “serious concerns” about Sinclair Broadcast Group’s plan to buy Tribune Media. Then the FCC decided to pitch the matter off to an administrative law judge for review. The whole thing is starting to feel like a fail, and Donald Trump isn’t happy about it.

Sinclair is a right-wing media group specializing in local broadcast affiliates. The FCC may be concerned that with the additional Tribune stations, Sinclair would own too many stations in too many key markets.

The merger of NBC Universal and Comcast was approved by regulators in January 2011. Fun fact: Four months after the approval, FCC commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker went to work as a lobbyist for NBC Universal.

