Facebook promises to nix its tools for discriminatory ad targeting

Facebook has agreed to take steps within 90 days to limit what the Washington state attorney general’s office said was “unlawful discrimination,” by ending the ability of advertisers to exclude certain ethnic and other identity groups from seeing certain ads.

The deal came after investigators with the attorney general’s office were allegedly able to place 20 fake ads on the site excluding various ethnic groups from seeing postings for jobs, apartment rentals, insurance, lending, restaurants and nightclubs.

One restaurant ad, for example, was able to exclude viewers from African-American, Asian-American and Latinx “ethnic affinity groups,” according to the attorney general’s office.

The investigation was begun in November 2016, shortly after a ProPublica article pointed out how Facebook advertisers could exclude users by race. Currently the platform’s built-in ad tools allow advertisers to build audiences that include or exclude not only racial categories but a wide range of demographic, interest or behavior groups, all derived from users’ activity on the platform. (The platform does not offer a White or Caucasian category.)

“Facebook’s advertising platform allowed unlawful discrimination on the basis of race, sexual orientation, disability and religion,” said Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in a statement Tuesday. “That’s wrong, illegal, and unfair.”

Roughly a year after its initial reporting, ProPublica reported it could still post housing ads excluding protected classes under federal law, including “African Americans, mothers of high school kids, people interested in wheelchair ramps, Jews, expats from Argentina and Spanish speakers,” all of which the investigative reporting nonprofit said were protected by federal law. At the time, Facebook said a “technical failure” prevented the ads from triggering additional review.

$90,000 and restrictions on certain kinds of ads

In the Washington deal, Facebook has denied violating the law, according to an agreement called an assurance of discontinuance filed in Washington court. Still, the company agreed not to let advertisers use categories such as race, creed, color, national origin or veteran status to limit who can see ads for insurance, employment, housing, credit or “business open to the public,” such as restaurants, hospitals and beauty salons. Additionally, the company will pay the attorney general’s office $90,000 in costs and fees.