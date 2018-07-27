This co-op lets patients monetize their own health data

Diagnosed with juvenile arthritis as a kid, Jen Horonjeff knew she wanted to enter the medical field to help others navigate the healthcare system in America. She went on to get her Ph.D. in environmental medicine, hoping to better understand the social and contextual factors that surround the strict biology of a disease. Throughout her studies, though, something began to irk her. In both the practice of and research around medicine, she found that the perspective of the patient was all but nonexistent.

“What I was finding in healthcare was that there were people who genuinely wanted to help patients and include the patient experience in their work, whether it be research or pharma, but they were never talking to patients,” Horonjeff says. Take a dive into the medical industry these days and you’ll likely see buzzwords like “patient-centered” or “patient engagement” thrown around. Horonjeff recalls many instances of being asked to speak on panels as someone representative of the arthritis patient community. But it didn’t take her long to realize that asking the same person over and over again is not a stand-in for true engagement with and understanding of the entire patient experience.

So in 2016, Horonjeff, along with her co-founder Ronnie Sharpe, who grew up with cystic fibrosis and founded a social network for others with the diseases, started Savvy, a platform to bridge the gap between patients and practitioners. The platform officially launched in the fall of 2017, and recently became a public benefit corporation.

Savvy, which Horonjeff and Sharpe have jokingly termed “the Match.com for patient insights” operates around a simple premise. Medical practitioners looking for insights about or from a specific community of patients come to Savvy with their request. The Savvy team then reaches out to its network to find patients who can inform the practitioners need. They can do this through a variety of formats–answering patient surveys, performing user testing, participating in focus groups, or sitting down for one-on-one interviews.

“Traditionally, the way the industry works is that if a researcher wants to know what a breast cancer patient needs, they don’t look to the patient–they ask doctors,” Horonjeff says. But both her and Sharpe are acutely aware that not only are patients vastly more attuned to their individual needs–they’ve often already self-organized via online support groups, discussion boards, or other forums. Savvy mobilizes pre-existing networks to improve practitioner-patient interactions.

But Savvy also tackles another imbalance in the patient-practitioner relationship. Whenever a patient is seen by a doctor, or enters their information into a medical app or platform, they’re providing the health community an invaluable resource: their data. But they’re not getting compensated for it. To ensure that patients participating in Savvy get something in return, Horonjeff and Sharpe set their platform up as a cooperative, owned collectively by the patients that contribute to it. Any patient who wants to become a Savvy member pays a buy-in fee of $34, which establishes them as a member of the co-op (the fee is waived for patients who cannot afford it, and some other members give more than the base membership fee to subsidize others). “When people become members, they have a voice in what we do, and they also share in our profits,” Horonjeff says.

Savvy charges a variable fee to practitioners looking to connect with its member-patients, and those fees are collected and distributed to members based on how many projects they’ve participated in. For instance, someone who’s done five surveys, sat for three interviews, and participated in a handful of focus groups will get a larger profit share than someone who’s user-tested one product.