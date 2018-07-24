Facebook’s strategy for handling fake news smells like surrender

Twenty-one months after the 2016 presidential election–which many believe was hacked by Russian propaganda farms–and with the midterm elections just around the corner, Facebook is finally forming up a holistic approach to fighting political disinformation on its platform. It’s an imperfect strategy, but it may be the best it can do. The company held a conference call with journalists on Tuesday to explain the strategy and detail how it’s being implemented.

Regarding the false news that was rampant on the platform in 2016, Facebook says that it’s now partnering with fact checkers to find bogus content, dial down the visibility of hoaxes stories in news feeds, and provide more contextual information about questionable news stories.

What it won’t do is completely remove false news content–even when its been debunked by fact checkers. And for that it’s let itself in for a boatload of criticism. As long a piece of disinformation does not incite violence or violate other existing community guidelines, the company explains, it will stays on the platform for all to see.

“If you are who you say you are we don’t believe we should stop you from posting content,” said Facebook product manager Tessa Lyons during the conference call. Put simply, Facebook doesn’t want to be put in the position of deciding if some piece of content is mostly true or mostly false. “Not everybody agrees where the line is,” Lyons said. “But just because something is allowed on Facebook doesn’t mean it should get distribution,” she added.

Lyons explained that each piece of content Facebookers see in their news feeds is given a score to reflect how closely it matches with the user’s identity and interests. If a news post has been shown to be false, points are deducted in a uniform way so that fewer people are exposed to the BS. The distribution of such posts is reduced by 80% on average, Facebook has said. The company says it may also limit the distribution of all content, not just single posts, published by pages that routinely post false news content.

Fake accounts, fake news

Facebook believes most of the disinformation on its platform comes from fake accounts, or accounts run by people or groups who aren’t who they say they are. For example, if it finds that a page that claims to be run by Americans but is actually operated out of Macedonia, Facebook will take the page down, it says. The company has said that it removed 583 million fake accounts in the first quarter of 2018.

“These threat actors run repeated and coordinated actions to spread false information for a political goal,” Lyons said. The Russian operatives that interfered with the 2016 election, for example, masqueraded as variety of different groups with a variety of different causes–conservative and liberal–to sew division in the electorate. Facebook now uses a combination of manual investigations and automated monitoring to track down such bad actors and zap them from the platform.