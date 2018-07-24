3 theories about why Ivanka Trump’s brand is shutting down

No longer will we be able to buy sophisticated, but appropriately priced workwear that seemed like it was pulled from Ivanka Trump’s own professional wardrobe. Gone are the days when we will be able to pick up a pair of the brand’s sensible kitten heels made in a Chinese factory with questionable workplace standards.

It’s unclear exactly what killed the Ivanka Trump brand, which launched in 2014. Over the last few years, it’s had ups and downs, connected to Donald Trump’s political rise. All of the Trump family’s businesses have been the subject of much scrutiny since Donald Trump announced he was running for president, but none more so than Ivanka Trump’s line of clothes, shoes, and jewelry.

While Ivanka Trump formally separated herself from the brand to become an advisor in her father’s White House, she regularly wore clothes from her collection to official meetings, which led tabloids to write about each outfit choice, effectively promoting her brand. This seemed to be good publicity for a while: According to the Wall Street Journal, sales of the Ivanka Trump brand did very well in the year of the 2016 election.

However, when Donald Trump entered office, many political observers and concerned citizens had questions about whether the Trump family would use political office for personal gain. All of this prompted a massive boycott effort from people who believed this was an ethical violation.

Today, Abigail Klem, who took over as brand president when Ivanka Trump left, informed the company’s 18 employees that the brand would be shutting down. In an email statement sent to the media, the brand suggested that it was closing down because Ivanka Trump wanted to focus on her work at the White House. “When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success we would achieve,” Ivanka Trump writes. “After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome to my team and partners.”