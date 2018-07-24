Apple acknowledges “throttling” bug in new MacBook Pros

Apple released a statement today acknowledging what scattered reports have been saying: The new MacBook Pro laptops have a bug that triggers clock-speed slowdowns when the machines think they’re overheating.

Here’s the meat of Apple’s statement on the matter today:

“Following extensive performance testing under numerous workloads, we’ve identified that there is a missing digital key in the firmware that impacts the thermal management system and could drive clock speeds down under heavy thermal loads on the new MacBook Pro.”

The company says a firmware update going out today will fix the problem.

We’ll soon be receiving a new MacBook Pro and will have a full hands-on review.