Netflix sets up its first European production hub in Madrid

Netflix announced its first European production hub will be in Madrid, a clear indicator that the streaming service is doubling down on its slate of Spanish-language films and TV shows.

The production hub will be located at Ciudad de la Tele–a new 22,000-square-meter campus roughly 18 miles from Madrid’s city center–and will be managed by media corporation Grupo Secuoya. Starting in September, Netflix will occupy three sound stages with the option to acquire more space as construction completes.

This year alone saw more than 13,000 cast and crew working on 20 Netflix productions across Spain–not to mention an overall deal with Alex Pina, the creator of Netflix’s most-watched non-English language show La Casa de Papel.

“Spain has a rich heritage of innovative, immersive content creation and we are excited to strengthen our investment in the cultural heartland of Madrid,” said Erik Barmack, vice president of international originals at Netflix, in a statement. “The establishment of our first European production hub will create new opportunities for Spain’s incredible creative talent, as well as demonstrating our commitment to the production of original content throughout Europe.”