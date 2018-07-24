Goldfish salmonella recall: 4 Pepperidge Farms products to avoid right now

Pepperidge Farms said yesterday that it is recalling four of its Goldfish products due to a salmonella risk. The company is voluntarily recalling the following four products in the United States:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

All of the products share the same whey powder in a seasoning used in them. That whey powder comes from a single vendor that alerted Pepperidge Farms that its powder is being recalled due to tests showing the presence of salmonella.

To complicate matters, the four products listed come in a variety of packaging. Pepperidge Farms has put together this chart (PDF) to show you what all the varieties of packaging look like. If you have any of these, dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.