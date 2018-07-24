Snapchat Discover signs PinkNews, its first LGBT partner

Benjamin Cohen, the CEO and editor-in-chief of PinkNews, couldn’t help but take a swipe at Snapchat Discover’s competitor, Facebook. Talking about the launch on Discover, Cohen said:

“We’ve seen our Facebook traffic decline, in common with a lot of publishers. And we wanted to work with a social platform that is actually willing to pay publishers. We’re doing a revenue share [with Snap], we’re going to make money from creating this content . . .

“It’s also great, frankly, to be dealing with humans. Some other platforms, it’s really hard to speak to an individual. Discover is a curated platform, where their editorial team is taking an interest and contributing to your thoughts about what’s going to work.”