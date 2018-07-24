Snapchat Discover signs PinkNews, its first LGBT partner

The company has signed the U.K.’s PinkNews to be its first LGBT partner for Snapchat Discover, reports Business Insider. PinkNews will launch on Wednesday in Discover and be the first dedicated channel to serving up LGBT news on the platform. Announcing the news, Rami Saad, content partnership head at Snap, said: “We’re always working to ensure content on Snapchat is as diverse as our community. Access to a variety of perspectives is important, and we know that Snapchatters will resonate with PinkNews.”
Benjamin Cohen, the CEO and editor-in-chief of PinkNews, couldn’t help but take a swipe at Snapchat Discover’s competitor, Facebook. Talking about the launch on Discover, Cohen said:
“We’ve seen our Facebook traffic decline, in common with a lot of publishers. And we wanted to work with a social platform that is actually willing to pay publishers. We’re doing a revenue share [with Snap], we’re going to make money from creating this content . . .
“It’s also great, frankly, to be dealing with humans. Some other platforms, it’s really hard to speak to an individual. Discover is a curated platform, where their editorial team is taking an interest and contributing to your thoughts about what’s going to work.”