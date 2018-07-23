Alphabet Q2 earnings spoiled by Google’s massive EU fine

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, reported a 9.3% drop in revenues in the June-ending quarter, resulting mainly from the unprecedented $5.1 billion fine imposed on it by European Union antitrust regulators last Wednesday.

Still, Alphabet stock was up in after-hours trading because the core Google advertising business looks strong and revenues are rising. The company reported $32.7 billion in revenue (up 26% versus the second quarter of 2017), while Thomson Reuters analysts expected $32.171 billion.

Alphabet set aside $5 billion to pay for the EU fine. This didn’t hit the revenue numbers, but was reflected in net profits. The company reported $3.2 billion in net profit for the quarter, down substantially from the $3.5 billion in reported in last year’s second quarter.

The EU regulators say Google leveraged the popularity of its Android mobile operating system to get device makers to install Google’s search and browser products on the devices. Google says it’ll appeal the ruling. Still, a handful of analysts saw the fine as serious enough to alter their models and earnings estimates on the company.

If Google ends up paying this single fine, large as it is, it wouldn’t impact it very much. The company held almost $103 billion in cash as of March. But if such fines become commonplace in an increasingly scrutinized tech industry, it could definitely impact bottom lines.

After closing at $1,211, Alphabet stock climbed more than 4% before receding slightly.

(developing . . .)