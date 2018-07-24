No whey: Here’s why Goldfish and Ritz crackers are being recalled

Pepperidge Farms Goldfish crackers and Ritz crackers have been subject to a recall in recent days due to fears of potential salmonella contamination. While no one has reported being sickened by their products, they are taking the step after a whey supplier reported its own potential salmonella contamination.

Neither Mondelez Global (the parent company of Ritz) nor Pepperidge Farms named the supplier of the whey powder, which, according to Food Safety News, is standard practice, because the FDA says the names “are protected by confidential corporate information laws.”

However, Food Safety News dug around a bit and noticed that Hungry Man frozen microwave dinners were also recalled due to whey-related concerns. In that recall, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) name-checked the whey supplier: “The whey powder is an FDA-regulated product that is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, Associated Milk Producers Inc.”

The Associated Milk Producers website does not seem to have any public information about the whey recall. The manufacturer could not be immediately reached for comment.