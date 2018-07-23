Amazon adds simple EQ control to Echo devices

Amazon is helping users dial in their own taste in sound by adding a new equalizer (EQ) feature to its Echo devices.

EQ will be rolled out to Echo devices via a software update in the coming days, Amazon says. The new feature will be available on the following devices:

Echo (1st and 2nd generations)

Echo Dot (1st and 2nd generations)

Echo Plus

Echo Show

Echo Spot

Users can control the simple 3-band (bass, mid-range and treble) EQ through voice commands (“Alexa, turn up the bass”), via the Alexa app, or via the on-screen controls of the Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Developers of third-party smart speakers or other devices using Alexa will also be able to build EQ into their products.

Amazon has yet to release a high-end audio smart speaker like Apple’s HomePod and Google’s Home Max, so the EQ controls might help keep music-loving Echo owners satisfied. The HomePod offers no EQ controls at the moment, while Google added the controls to the Home Max in an update last year.