A 10-step guide to queer UX

I recently went to a SheGeeksOut event at the OKCupid headquarters. Something had been on the back of my mind since I started my journey to become a developer, and I never quite knew how to express it. Part of entering this field was a desire to not only see people like me in tech, but to make tech for people like me to use. This is why factors like accessibility matter. There’s nothing revolutionary about technology if it is only for a limited number of people.

At SheGeeksOut, the evening’s talks started with a non-binary person working for OKCupid, Rowan Rosenthal, on the subject of how to make products more accessible for gender non-conforming and trans folks, and concluded with how to make your office spaces more welcoming for the same folks. I greatly enjoyed this talk — it’s important to feel like matters involving your community aren’t taboo or something to be discussed behind closed doors.

After listening to the talk, I’ve been steeping for a bit about queer user experiences and intentional, user-friendly design. Here are some observations I’ve made from my own interactions with software, as a queer gender non-conforming woman.

1. Allow users to change or write in their own gender, if this is something your application makes use of. Forcing a user to re-create their whole account if their gender identity should shift isn’t a great experience, and it feels like a waste of resources.

2. Consider not having users specify a gender. There are lots of things that make us unique and interesting, gender does not have to be one of them at all times.

3. Allow users the choice to hide or display identifying information from profiles. Some people might not be out to everyone, some simply might enjoy a degree of privacy on the internet.

4. Don’t assume anything about gender presentation. Every time I’m forced to select a visual representation of a “woman,” that woman has hair, or she might be wearing a pink dress. I’m often more inclined to pick representations of men so I don’t have to do that.