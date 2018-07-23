R. Kelly addresses sex cult and pedophilia allegations in new song “I Admit”

R. Kelly released a 19-minute song titled “I Admit,” in which he goes on a melodic diatribe confessing everything from not writing his own music to being molested as a child.
However, the only thing most people want to hear R. Kelly admit to is pedophilia and imprisoning young women and girls, which he does. Kind of.
R. Kelly has been denying such rumors throughout his career, even though there’s been evidence to support the allegations–whether it was marrying singer Aaliyah in 1994 when he was 27 and she was 14, the infamous videotape of him urinating on an underaged girl, and, of course, BuzzFeed‘s explosive investigation into his sex cult.
Amid other confessions no one cares about on “I Admit,” R. Kelly’s comments on allegations of pedophilia and sex cults are lightly sprinkled throughout the song. He claims that parents offered their young daughters to him with the agenda of extortion. He also admits to loving “young ladies,” and shares his feelings on Spotify removing his music from its promoted playlists. There’s been increased pressure on streaming services and concert promoters to stop supporting R. Kelly, primarily led by the Time’s Up organization. That may or may not explain why “I Admit” is currently unavailable on Spotify or Apple Music, or even for sale in iTunes–an interesting move on Kelly’s part seeing as how people were undoubtedly going to listen to the song in droves to hear what he admits to.
The song was uploaded to SoundCloud, but you can save yourself 19 minutes and just read the lyrics. Even better, here are the lyrics that actually matter:
Cancel my shows, that shit ain’t right
How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women, when all I’ve done is represent
Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends
I admit I fuck with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies
But tell me how they call it pedophile because that shit is crazy
You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions
But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion
Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me
Turn the world against me, but only god can mute me
Now remember when you was mad with me? But I ain’t never offered her no drink
But I admit that she asked me, can I get a little Hennessy?
We both turned off our phone, we drinked, I smoked, we talked
I admit that I tore it off
From my good points to my faults
She said “What about Aaliyah said?”
Love
She said “What about the tape?”
I said hush
I said my lawyer said “don’t say noth'”
Said I’m abusing these women, what the fuck that’s some absurd shit
They’re brainwashed, really?
Kidnapped, really?
Can’t eat, really?
Real talk, that shit sound silly
And if you really, really wanna know
Her father dropped her off at my show
And told this boy to put her on stage
I admit that she was over age
I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me
I admit that that’s the shit that comes with being a celebrity
I ain’t chasing these ladies, no
These ladies are chasing me, yeah
Now I’m only saying all this shit, ’cause how they tryna play me, yeah
I admit that this is no disrespect to the parents
But this is my advice to you ’cause I’m also a parent
Don’t push your daughter in my face, and tell me that it’s okay
‘Cause your agenda is to get paid, and get mad when it don’t go your way
What’s the definition of a cult?
Whats the definition of a sex slave?
Go to the dictionary, look it up
Let me know I’ll be here waiting
Now I admit that I got some girls that love me to pull they hair
Now I admit that they love me to talk dirty when I pull they hair
Some like me to spank ’em
Some like to get branded
And what some of these girls want, is too much for the radio station
Look I’m just a man y’all
Not a monster or beast
But I admit there are times when these girls so fine, they’ll chill with a nigga for a week