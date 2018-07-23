R. Kelly addresses sex cult and pedophilia allegations in new song “I Admit”

R. Kelly released a 19-minute song titled “I Admit,” in which he goes on a melodic diatribe confessing everything from not writing his own music to being molested as a child.

However, the only thing most people want to hear R. Kelly admit to is pedophilia and imprisoning young women and girls, which he does. Kind of.

R. Kelly has been denying such rumors throughout his career, even though there’s been evidence to support the allegations–whether it was marrying singer Aaliyah in 1994 when he was 27 and she was 14, the infamous videotape of him urinating on an underaged girl, and, of course, BuzzFeed‘s explosive investigation into his sex cult.

Amid other confessions no one cares about on “I Admit,” R. Kelly’s comments on allegations of pedophilia and sex cults are lightly sprinkled throughout the song. He claims that parents offered their young daughters to him with the agenda of extortion. He also admits to loving “young ladies,” and shares his feelings on Spotify removing his music from its promoted playlists. There’s been increased pressure on streaming services and concert promoters to stop supporting R. Kelly, primarily led by the Time’s Up organization. That may or may not explain why “I Admit” is currently unavailable on Spotify or Apple Music, or even for sale in iTunes–an interesting move on Kelly’s part seeing as how people were undoubtedly going to listen to the song in droves to hear what he admits to.

The song was uploaded to SoundCloud, but you can save yourself 19 minutes and just read the lyrics. Even better, here are the lyrics that actually matter: