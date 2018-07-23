Trump’s Iran tweet quickly and deservedly became an ALL-CAPS meme

Twitter had better batten down the hatches, because President Trump has discovered the caps lock key.

On Sunday, the president hit the button and fired off a strongly worded warning to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. However, Trump didn’t include the @ sign in the tweet, so it’s unclear if Rouhani received the missive.

Since American foreign policy now plays out on social media, the tweet was a response to a speech given by Rouhani in which he warned the United States not to “play with the lion’s tail,” and threatened retaliation if America escalates things. We can only assume that an all-caps tweet will escalate tensions.

Because if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry at the thought of impending war with Iran, Twitter users decided to skewer the president’s tweet with some all-caps responses of their own.

To my local McDonald’s: NEVER, EVER FORGET MY EXTRA NUGGETS AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. I AM NO LONGER A MAN THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED STAFF MESSING UP MY ORDER & STUFF. BE CAUTIOUS! — sᴄʀᴜ̈ᴇɢɢs ???????? (@scrueggs) July 23, 2018

NEVER, EVER LEAVE THREE WEEK OLD YOGURT IN THE FRIDGE AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR FEMENTED FOODS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 23, 2018