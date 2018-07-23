Trump’s Iran tweet quickly and deservedly became an ALL-CAPS meme

Twitter had better batten down the hatches because President Trump has discovered the caps lock key.
On Sunday, the president hit the button and fired off a strongly worded warning to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. However, Trump didn’t include the @ sign in the tweet, so it’s unclear if Rouhani received the missive.
Since American foreign policy now plays out on social media, the tweet was a response to a speech given by Rouhani in which he warned the United States not to “play with the lion’s tail,” and threatened retaliation if America escalates things. We can only assume that an all-caps tweet will escalate tensions.
Because if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry at the thought of impending war with Iran, Twitter users decided to skewer the president’s tweet with some all-caps responses of their own.
Sir, this is a Wendy’s drive-thru. https://t.co/uSFwdHWOGH
To my local McDonald’s: NEVER, EVER FORGET MY EXTRA NUGGETS AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. I AM NO LONGER A MAN THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED STAFF MESSING UP MY ORDER & STUFF. BE CAUTIOUS!
NEVER, EVER LEAVE THREE WEEK OLD YOGURT IN THE FRIDGE AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR FEMENTED FOODS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!
To Karen: NEVER, EVER FORGET TO REPLACE THE INK IN THE PRINTER AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COMPANY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR FORGETFULNESS & BAD HAIR. BE CAUTIOUS!
To Iranian President Rouhani: I AM EMAILING ON BEHALF OF THE ESTATE OF NIGERIAN PRINCE ABACHA TUNDE. I WRITE TO REQUEST YOUR ASSISTANCE IN TRANSFERRING MONEY FROM ACCOUNT, WHICH IS REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY DUE TO LEGAL. PLEASE REPLY WITH YOUR BANK DETAILS TO ASSIST THIS. BE CAUTIOUS!
To Iranian President Rouhani: IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH MESOTHELIOMA YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO FINANCIAL COMPENSATION
NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! pic.twitter.com/QgsL5jU9aM
To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER EVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP. NEVER GONNA LET YOU DOWN. NEVER GONNA RUN AROUND AROUND AND DESERT YOU. NEVER GONNA MAKE YOU CRY. NEVER GONNA SAY GOODBYE. NEVER GONNA TELL A LIE AND HURT YOU.
In case you were distracted by all the fun, the Democrats are here to remind us that everything is horrible and no amount of Twitter memes can rectify that:
DON'T BE DISTRACTED BY ALL CAPS. WE’RE NOT ATTACKING IRAN.
BUT RUSSIA *DID* ATTACK OUR 2016 ELECTIONS TO HELP DONALD TRUMP, AND IS DOING SO AGAIN. TRUMP REFUSES TO HOLD RUSSIA ACCOUNTABLE AND SIDES WITH PUTIN OVER OUR INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY.
THAT'S AN ALL-CAPS-WORTHY PROBLEM.
