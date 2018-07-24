Marie Kondo got you to toss your stuff. Now she sells $89 boxes

By now, you’ve surely heard the phrase “spark joy”–whether that conjures up a fantasy world where all your stuff is magically where it belongs or makes your eyes roll. It’s the mantra and way of life for the Japanese tidying guru Marie Kondo , who in 2011 introduced the world to the “KonMari method” through her book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up .

Now Kondo is launching a suite of products through her Bay Area-based company KonMari: a set of three boxes called Hikidashi, named for the Japanese word “to draw out,” which were designed to fit inside drawers and organize your clothes. For now, they’re aimed at the U.S. market, though the company has plans to bring them to other markets as well.

The series of boxes, which cost $89 for a set of three, are the company’s first entrance into the world of organizational products–and they represent a greater ambition to become a lifestyle brand, one that can capitalize on growing demand in the home organization market, which is forecasted to be worth $11.8 billion by 2021.

From tidying up your stuff to stuff for tidying up

Before she began to sell stuff for your home, Kondo built her brand on helping people get rid of stuff. The central idea of her method is this: You’re supposed to hold each object you own in your hands and then decide if it gives you a sense of joy or a sense of anxiety–if it’s the latter, out it goes with the garbage. On the back of this idea, Kondo has sold 10 million copies of her book that has been published in 40 countries. As well as continuing to help her own clients learn how to tidy, she has trained a fleet of KonMari “consultants” who preach her gospel of sparking joy in 23 countries around the world. Kondo’s very own Netflix series is in the works. The boxes are just the latest extension of her brand.

“This isn’t something I’ve talked about very often, but I am the greatest box fanatic,” Kondo said at a recent event, speaking through a translator in a bright, airy room in Manhattan. High-quality boxes, which Kondo calls “tidying saviors,” are easy to come by in Japan, where companies often invest more in packaging. But they’re not so common in the U.S., where stuff is usually wrapped in plastic when purchased.

Kondo had noticed another problem: Through her organizational consulting work and by speaking with fans, she realized that while many people had started her method, few were able to finish. Much to their chagrin, these acolytes struggled to keep their clothes folded and stacked as beautifully as she could. “We knew that was a pain point we wanted to solve,” says Cheryl Tan, KonMari’s vice president of product and marketing, who is leading the charge on transforming Kondo’s powerful brand into more things that people want to buy. “It’s helpful to have a divider in your drawer to keep everything lovely and lined up.”

Stealing from Apple’s playbook

But how do you create the perfect box? Step one: Poach Apple’s head of packaging materials. “At Apple, packaging is a customer’s first point of contact with a purchased product–and excitement is at its highest,” says Cecylia Ferrandon, who worked in package design at Apple for eight years before joining KonMari in March 2018. “My job was to create a seamless unboxing experience, while also ensuring that the packaging properly protected the product and was sustainable.”