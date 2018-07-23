To put a twist on one of the most famous front pages in history: “Tronc to New York Daily News: Drop Dead!”

That’s what it feels like today in the wake of the publisher’s decision to lay off half the editorial staff at the storied tabloid, leaving a skeleton crew to run a newspaper that covers national news, issues, and events impacting the biggest city in the country. The rumors started circulating last week, and on Sunday, Tronc sent an email to staffers prepping them for “an important message from Grant Whitmore,” Tronc’s eastern region general manager.

This morning, the axe dropped:

“We are fundamentally restructuring the Daily News,” says an email from Tronc to staff. “We are reducing today the size of the editorial team by approximately 50 percent and re-focusing much of our talent on breaking news — especially in areas of crime, civil justice and public responsibility.”

The realignment of the priorities of the paper, which has a largely working-class readership and a history of uncovering municipal corruption and City Hall scandal, aroused outrage from many commenters, including former News reporter Tom Robbins:

Just some of the stories broken by the @NYDailyNews in past few weeks:

–A mini race-riot among FDNY members in the Bronx;

–NYPD failure to discipline officers despite blatant evidence;

–NYPD move to charge Pantaleo in Garner death;

–Non-stop exclusives re NYCHA scandal. — Tom Robbins (@tommy_robb) July 23, 2018

It’s just the latest round of cuts at the financially struggling Daily News, which Tronc bought last summer for $1, promptly terminating some roles at the paper and moving some functions to the publisher’s Chicago headquarters.