Ritz Crackers salmonella recall: 6 products to avoid right now

If you’ve been thinking of putting [turkey] on the Ritz [cracker], maybe don’t.

Mondelez Global, the manufacturer of Ritz Crackers, has announced a voluntary recall of some varieties of its products due to possible salmonella contamination. Apparently, the culprit is the whey powder, which has been recalled by the whey supplier due to the “potential presence” of salmonella.

Mondelez says that no one has complained of illness, and the company is embarking on the recall as a precaution. The recall affects the following products:

Ritz Bits Cheese

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese

Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese

Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety

The products have expiration dates of January 14, 2019, to April 13, 2019. You can find more details, including affected package sizes, here. While you may have to put your Ritz cravings on hold, just thank the stars the recall hasn’t affected Tate’s Cookies, which Mondelez recently purchased.

The Ritz cracker recall comes days after the CDC urged people to avoid raw or undercooked turkey products due to salmonella risk.