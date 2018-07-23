ACLU’s new app live-streams immigration encounters

The app is called MigraCam and was developed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas. Here’s how the ACLU describes it:

MigraCam is a smartphone app designed to help people living in immigrant communities notify their family members and friends if detained in a raid or traffic stop. MigraCam does that by recording incidents and streaming them live to a list of emergency contacts.

It’s no surprise that the Texas branch of the ACLU was the one to make the app, as Texas shares a large border with Mexico where naturalized citizens and other legal immigrants cross back and forth when visiting friends or family out of the country. People often face rigorous questioning when reentering the United States. The app allows the user to have a record viewable by others of their encounter–and also allows users quick access to experts from the ACLU. As Cynthia Pompa, the advocacy manager for the ACLU Border Rights Center, told the Daily Dot:

“The main focus is to provide people a tool to alert their family members if something is happening, and the second is having that option to share [the video] with us if that’s what they want.”

MigraCam is a free download for iOS and Android. You can check it out in action in the video below.