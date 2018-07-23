Tesla asked suppliers for money back to boost profitability

The electric carmaker reportedly asked select suppliers to return part of the money it paid them for past work to help the company reach profitability, the Wall Street Journal reports . While it’s not clear which suppliers Tesla asked for cash back, or how much, the Wall Street Journal said the amount was “meaningful.” In a memo sent to several suppliers requesting money back, Tesla said the cash back would be necessary for Tesla’s “continued operation” and that it was an investment in “long-term growth.”

Of course, this news won’t make Tesla investors happy. If a company needs to request money back from its supplier to achieve profitability, that doesn’t seem like a sustainable business model. That’s not to mention that it is sure to make future suppliers leery of working with Tesla. As one manufacturing consultant who isn’t involved with Tesla told the WSJ: “It’s simply ludicrous and it just shows that Tesla is desperate right now. They’re worried about their profitability but they don’t care about their suppliers’ profitability.”