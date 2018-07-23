advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:35 am

SpaceX Hyperloop pod competition winner smashes speed record

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

WARR Hyperloop, comprised of a group of engineering students from the Technical University of Munich, has won SpaceX’s Hyperloop pod competition for the third time–and broken a Hyperloop pod speed record in the process, reports TechCrunch. On Sunday their new pod reached speeds of more than 290 mph–twice what their winning pod from the 2017 competition achieved. To put that in even more perspective, WARR Hyperloop’s first pod traveled at just 58 mph.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company