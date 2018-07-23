SpaceX Hyperloop pod competition winner smashes speed record

We're excited to announce that our team WARR Hyperloop is the winner of the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition!!!!!

We managed to go almost 50% faster than last year, reaching a final speed of 467 km/h (290 mph)!

We'd like to sincerely thank all our sponsors! pic.twitter.com/YpPTURnHp5

— WARR Hyperloop (@WARR_Hyperloop) July 23, 2018