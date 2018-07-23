SpaceX Hyperloop pod competition winner smashes speed record

WARR Hyperloop, comprised of a group of engineering students from the Technical University of Munich, has won SpaceX’s Hyperloop pod competition for the third time–and broken a Hyperloop pod speed record in the process, reports TechCrunch. On Sunday their new pod reached speeds of more than 290 mph–twice what their winning pod from the 2017 competition achieved. To put that in even more perspective, WARR Hyperloop’s first pod traveled at just 58 mph.
We're excited to announce that our team WARR Hyperloop is the winner of the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition!!!!!
We managed to go almost 50% faster than last year, reaching a final speed of 467 km/h (290 mph)!
We'd like to sincerely thank all our sponsors! pic.twitter.com/YpPTURnHp5
